Tribal elder shot died in Afghanistan

Unidentified armed men killed an elderly man in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province, international media reported citing local health official on Saturday.

According to Xinhua News Agency reported that a tribal elderly, Hajji Sayed Ahmad was shot dead on Friday.

Khalid Hotak, head of a private hospital in the provincial capital the Zaranj city, confirmed that Ahmad was shot by two bullets and died on the spot, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In another incident, the Taliban have killed a young physician in Afghanistan's Herat province.

According to Khaama Press, the doctor, identified as 33-year-old Amruddin Noori was killed in Herat city after he did not stop at a police security checkpoint, the victim's family members claimed while speaking to media.According to sources, Noori used to have a small private medical clinic had newly got married.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after the seizure of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, which led to the collapse of the previous government and triggered mass evacuations of foreign workers and Afghan collaborators.

Earlier, the Taliban had assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets but this kind of incident contradicts the Taliban's claims.

