TTP commander killed in Pak

Islamabad, Sep 20 A key Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander was killed when security forces launched an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's North Waziristan district, an army statement said on Monday.

The operation was conducted on a tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorist in the area, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement by the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

During the operation, "TTP terrorist commander Safiullah was killed. Terrorist Safiullah belonged to Mir Ali and was involved in killing of four women of an NGO in February 2021 and target killing of Frontier Works Organization engineers in November 2020", the statement said.

The terrorist was also involved in planning and execution of improvised explosive device attacks on security forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation, the statement added.

