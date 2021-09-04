Turkey allows quarantine free access to fully vaccinated Indian passengers

New Delhi, Sep 4 Turkey has declared that fully vaccinated travellers from India will no longer be subjected to mandatory 14-day quarantine rule, with effect from Saturday.

According to the announcement, travel restrictions will be eased for fully vaccinated passengers of 12 years of age and older travelling from India or stayed in India in last 14 days.

"The vaccines that have been approved by WHO or Turkish Government are covered under this exemption," said the Culture and Tourism Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in India.

"In addition to WHO approved vaccines, the vaccines approved by Turkish government are Pzifer Biontech, Sputnik V and Sinovac."

According to the statement, a traveller must be taken the second dose at least 14 days prior to the date of travel.

"For Indian travellers who are vaccinated with Covishield will also be allowed to travel to Turkey. Once, Covaxin get a nod from WHO, travellers vaccinated with the same will also be able to visit Turkey."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor