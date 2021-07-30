Turkey bans entrances to forest in 2 provinces due to fire

Ankara, July 30 Turkish authorities have banned entrances to forest areas in the western provinces of Izmir and Balikesir amid the ongoing wildfires across the country.

"Municipal teams are on high alert," Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer announced on Twitter on Thursday, urging citizens to inform authorities of any suspicious activities.

Balikesir governor's office said that security officials boosted controls on the high-risk areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli announced that 58 forest fires have erupted in 17 provinces of Turkey since Wednesday, and 38 of them have been taken under control.

Pakdemirli also noted that a large-scale investigation was launched into the cause of the blazes.

Earlier in the day, forest fires erupted in the southwestern Turkish resort towns of Marmaris and Bodrum, threatening tourism facilities and residential areas.

According to officials, a massive forest fire that broke out in the southern province of Antalya on Wednesday has left at least three people killed.

