Turkey confirms 19,255 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey has reported 19,255 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally of infections to 9,022,223, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 191 to 78,969, while 23,180 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 349,221 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.5 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 50.89 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 121.6 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor