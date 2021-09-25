Turkey detains 35 over alleged links to coup attempt

Turkey on Friday detained at least 35 people for their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The chief prosecutor of the capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 51 suspects across 19 cities of Turkey over a probe for infiltration of members of the Gulen Movement into the state institutions.

The suspects are accused of communicating with Gulen's covert "imams" by using prepaid landlines.

The Turkish government accuses the Gulen movement of infiltrating into the state bureaucracy and then attempting a coup on July 15, 2016.

Ankara says U.S.-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen was behind the coup attempt, in which at least 250 people were killed.

The Turkish government has launched a massive crackdown on suspects with links to the network in the aftermath of the coup attempt. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

