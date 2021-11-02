Turkey reports 28,678 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday confirmed 28,678 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,061,666, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 217 to 70,828, while 29,296 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 356,643 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.43 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 48.75 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 116.48 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

