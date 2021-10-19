Turkish President to visit to Azerbaijan on October 26

By ANI | Published: October 19, 2021 03:32 PM2021-10-19T15:32:01+5:302021-10-19T15:40:03+5:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 26, his office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Turkish President to visit to Azerbaijan on October 26 | Turkish President to visit to Azerbaijan on October 26

Turkish President to visit to Azerbaijan on October 26

Next

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 26, his office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our president plans to make a one-day working visit to Azerbaijan on October 26," a spokesperson for the Turkish Presidency said.

According to earlier statements, Erdogan is planning to take part in the opening ceremony of the Fizuli international airport in an area of Nagorno-Karabakh that went under Azerbaijan's control during last year's armed conflict. The airport's opening for full-scale operations is scheduled for early 2022. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Recep tayyip erdoganRecep tayyip erdogan