Turkmenistan minutely observing developments in Afghanistan: Foreign Ministry

Turkmenistan continues to attentively observe the development of the situation and events in Afghanistan, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

"In this respect, the Turkmen side especially emphasizes that based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as being guided by the historical, cultural and civilizational commonality of the peoples of two countries, Turkmenistan has always been and remains firmly interested in the domestic stability and security of Afghanistan, the wellbeing of the fraternal Afghan people," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

This comes as the Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the terrorists entered the city on Sunday. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

It said that Turkmenistan is a strong adherent of peaceful resolution of all the issues of Afghan problematic through political and diplomatic means and methods.

"The official Ashgabat stands for the speedy normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and expresses assuredness in that the new state institutions in this country will be soon established in the legal framework and with wide participation of all ethnic groups residing in Afghanistan,' the statement said.

The foreign ministry said that Turkmenistan will continue its work aimed at rendering comprehensive assistance to the Afghan people in the process of establishing peace, and stability in the country.

"Being a good neighbour of Afghanistan and a state with the status of permanent neutrality declared by the United Nations, Turkmenistan in accordance with the principles and norms of the UN Charter will continue its work aimed at rendering comprehensive assistance to the Afghan people in the process of establishing peace, civil concord and stability in the country, as well as the economic, social and humanitarian development of Afghanistan," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

