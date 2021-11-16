Twin blasts heard in Ugandan capital
By ANI | Published: November 16, 2021 02:57 PM2021-11-16T14:57:53+5:302021-11-16T15:05:02+5:30
Twin explosions were heard on Tuesday morning in the Ugandan capital Kampala, Xinhua reported citing local media.
Twin explosions were heard on Tuesday morning in the Ugandan capital Kampala, Xinhua reported citing local media.
No group has yet taken responsibility for the explosion.
This story is still developing and more information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app