Twin-engine plane crashes near school in US state of California

A twin-engine plane crashed near a school in the US state of California, on Monday (local time), starting fires in a residential area.

The incident occurred near Santana High School in the Santee neighborhood, Los Angeles Times reported. At least two people who suffered burns were taken to a hospital.

The city Fire Chief John Garlow said a twin-engine plane reportedly crashed into at least one home, then struck a box truck in a residential area in the San Diego County city.

Local media reported that firefighters were working to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

