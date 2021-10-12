Twin-engine plane crashes near school in US state of California
A twin-engine plane crashed near a school in the US state of California, on Monday (local time), starting fires in a residential area.
The incident occurred near Santana High School in the Santee neighborhood, Los Angeles Times reported. At least two people who suffered burns were taken to a hospital.
The city Fire Chief John Garlow said a twin-engine plane reportedly crashed into at least one home, then struck a box truck in a residential area in the San Diego County city.
Local media reported that firefighters were working to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited.
