Two beaten up by mob in UP for carrying meat

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 23 Two men were intercepted and beaten up brutally by a mob in Mathura for carrying meat through an area where there is a ban on meat products.

The two men have been identified as Ayub and Mausim.

The right-wing outfit that attacked the men, went live on Facebook, recording their assault, and asking viewers to share the video. The men were kicked and slapped repeatedly by the mob of about 15 people.

Ayub, 40, runs a licensed meat shop at Raya town and was taking meat there while Mausim, 23, was accompanying him.

Ayub, Mausim and Bahadur, the driver of the vehicle, have been arrested for 'defiling place of worship and alleged cow slaughter'.

Gau Raksha Dal, Mathura district president, Sitaram Sharma, said that on Wednesday, he had got information that the ban on meat was being violated and the men were allegedly carrying beef despite the ban.

"Our informer had told us that meat was being transported from Agra to Mathura, which is illegal," he said.

Gau Rakshak Dal president, Ravi Kant Sharma, said "After following them from the Yamuna Expressway exit, we stopped them at Mahavir Colony and handed them over to the police."

Ayub and Mausim were arrested under sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC, and under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Mathura SP (city) MP Singh said, "About 160 kg meat has been seized and its samples sent for testing. The accused have been sent to judicial custody."

The SP further said that, "The accused did not have a transit permit nor a refrigerator for transporting perishables both of which are mandatory."

