Two cops injured in J&K terror attack

Srinagar, Oct 9 Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party at Manzgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Sources said the terrorists attacked a 'naka party' at Nasarpora Manzgam area of Kulgam.

The area has been cordoned off.

Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

