Two criminals wanted in murder case held by Gurugram police

Gurugram, Sep 9 A team of the Crime Branch Agency, Palam Vihar of the Gurugram police, has arrested two wanted criminals carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 each in connection with a murder which took place on September 3, the police said here on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Annu, a resident of Gandhi Colony of Gurugram.

The accused Deepak Lamba alias Bhatti of Dharuhera in Rewari district and Shivam of Shivaji Park in Gurugram were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Both the culprits were nabbed by a police team led by Inspector Joginder Singh, In-Charge CIA Palam Vihar from Rajiv Chowk after a tip-off.

"During questioning the duo disclosed that the victim, Annu had murdered their gang member in 2020. To take revenge, they killed him outside the Sheetla Mata temple on September 3," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

Earlier, the police had said the killing came just a few days after Annu was released from jail on bail. The victim was previously involved in a murder that took place in Gurugram's Shivaji Nagar area in 2020, the police said.

The complainant brother Manish of the deceased had given the names of suspects to the police.

On September 3 morning, Annu, the victim was present outside the Sheetla Mata Temple when around 10 a.m., two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler, and one of them shot Annu in his head killing him on the spot.

A case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased's brother at Sector-5 police station.

