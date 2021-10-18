Two foreign nationals escape from custody in K'taka

Mysuru, Oct 18 An incident of two foreign nationals escaping from the custody of authorities has come to light on Monday in Karnataka's Mysuru district.

The police have launched a hunt for the two Uganda women, Nihan and Lihams, who gave a slip to the guards and managed to escape from the government facility. The incident took place on Saturday night.

According to police, both accused women were taken into custody during the raids conducted on foreign nationals after the incident of violence and attack against police personnel following the death of a Congo national in police custody on August 2 in Bengaluru. The youth was arrested on charges of drug peddling.

The police had taken these two women into custody at that time, as it was found that their visa period had expired. They were kept at the State Women's Home in Mysuru. The accused women allegedly gave slip to the guards of the facility after having dinner and managed to escape.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta has stated that the police will nab the foreign women soon and teams have been formed. A complaint has been registered in the Vijayanagar police station in connection with the case.

