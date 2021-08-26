Two Hizbul terrorists arrested from Kishtwar in J&K

Jammu, Aug 26 Two terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have been arrested from Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The police said that on August 24, it was reliably learnt that two youth Ashfaq Qayoom Tak from Chatroo in Kishtwar district and Tousif Giri from Pochhal tehsil in the same district were in close contact with Hizbul terrorists from Anantnag.

"The said youth were providing information with regard to the security forces to the terrorists and were conspiring to carry out terror acts in the jurisdiction of Chatroo police station," the police said.

Based on the information, a case was registered at the Chatroo police station. Subsequently, a search operation was launched in the forest area of Naidgam Chatroo on Wednesday.

"During the operation, both the terrorists were arrested. Based on their disclosure, a hideout was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout in the forest area of Pingnal Chatroo," the police said.

The recovered items include one 9 mm pistol with magazine and 20 rounds, one grenade, one AK 47 magazine and two wireless sets.

