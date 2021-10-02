Two in ICU after gas blast rips through residential building in Russia

Published: October 2, 2021

Two people were hospitalized with burns in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod after a gas blast damaged a residential building, authorities said.

"The woman has 95% of her body burned and the man 35%. Both were admitted to an intensive care unit," Nikolai Karyakin, the head of the Privolzhye university clinic, said.

The Russian regional investigative committee said in a statement that a criminal investigation was underway into the utility company on suspicion that it provided substandard services.

The regional government said the nine-storey building was not at risk, after the gas blast collapsed a balcony and several inner walls. There was no fire. A hundred residents were evacuated to a nearby school. (ANI/Sputnik)

