Two, including child, killed in armed attack in Afghanistan

Two people, including a 12-year-old child, have been killed in an armed attack on their car in Afghanistan, a police source in the southern province of Kandahar told Sputnik on Saturday.

The attack also resulted in four people getting injured, including a member of the Taliban, Russian News Agency reported citing sources.

All the killed and injured people were from the same family and were returning home from a wedding when attacked in their car, Sputnik reported.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

