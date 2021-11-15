Two injured in Kabul blast

At least two people were injured after a blast that occurred on Monday in Police District 5 of Afghanistan's Kabul, Afghan media citing officials reported.

Quoting General Mobin Khan, spokesperson for Kabul security department, Tolo News reported that two people were injured in the blast.

Earlier on Saturday, an explosion had occurred in Kabul in which several people were killed and injured.

Speaking to Tolo News, residents urged the officials of the Islamic Emirate to prevent security incidents.

