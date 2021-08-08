Two policemen killed, 13 injured in blast in Pak's Quetta

Two policemen were killed while at least thirteen other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening, local media reported citing a police statement.

Police said that the explosion took place near the city's University Chowk. They added that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The blast took place near a police van, Geo News reported.

The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General Quetta said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

