Two policemen killed, 13 others injured in Quetta blast

Quetta, Aug 8 At least two policemen were killed, and at least 13 other people injured in a powerful bomb blast near a police van in Quetta on Sunday evening, local media reported.

The explosion, which was intense enough to shatter windows of nearby buildings, took place at Zarghoon Road, near the University Chowk, in the provincial capital, Geo News reported, quoting police. The explosives were planted on a motorcycle, parked near the police van, the police said.

The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, a senior police official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor