Two policemen killed in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least two policemen were killed in a firing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Citing police officials, Xinhua News Agency reported that security forces were conducting an operation in the wee hours of Wednesday to arrest suspects in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar.

The suspects opened fire and killed the policemen on the spot and managed to flee from the scene, said police.

Earlier on Monday, a policeman was also killed in Peshawar when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him while he was returning home off duty, Xinhua News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

