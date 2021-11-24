Two religious scholars shot dead near Kabul: Report

Unidentified armed men opened fire at four religious scholars near Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing two and injuring two others, media reports citing source reported.

According to Russian news agency Sputnik, the four men were assaulted on their way from an Islamic religious school in Mahmude Raq, the main city of the Kapisa province. The cause of the shooting and the identities of the attackers were not immediately known, as the source.

No group has taken the responsibility for the incident so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

