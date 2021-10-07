Two UP cops suspended for harassing inter-caste couple

Bijnor (UP), Oct 7 Two constables of the UP Police have been suspended for allegedly harassing an inter-caste couple that had got married against the family's wishes.

The couple who are both major and from the same village, had married in January.

They filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking protection, and it ordered Bijnor police to "grant protection to the petitioners and restrain family members from undue interference".

The cops, however, harassed the couple instead.

The couple then approached UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who intervened and wrote a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, for necessary action.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police, Dharamveer Singh, said: "I have set up an inquiry and suspended both the constables, Rajeev Sharma and Somveer Singh, with immediate effect."

