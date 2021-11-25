UAE remains fully committed to Declaration of Cooperation 'OPEC+': Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has affirmed that the UAE remains fully committed to the Declaration of Cooperation (OPEC+) and reiterates that any decisions will be taken collectively by the OPEC+ group in its next Ministerial meeting.

This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on Thursday, and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) received a copy of it. (ANI/WAM)

( With inputs from ANI )

