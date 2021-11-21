UAE reopens its embassy in Kabul

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reopened its embassy in the capital Kabul, media reports said on Friday.

"The United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in the capital Kabul with its flag hoisted. A positive step towards more positive steps. The UAE and Afghanistan already have good relations, which need to be strengthened," the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

Prior to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August, most of the foreign embassies had closed their diplomatic mission in the country due to the escalating violence in the country.

After the Taliban seized power in Kabul on August 15, the UAE hosted scores of Afghan families fleeing the country, after they were evacuated.

The UAE has sent several planes carrying medical and food aid to Kabul since the outbreak of the humanitarian crisis as a result of the war between the Taliban and US-backed government forces.

Back in September, the Taliban announced the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

