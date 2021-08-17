UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs has announced launch of the first edition of the Global Media Congress to be held in Abu Dhabi in November next year.

The Global Media Congress will be organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in a strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) from November 15 to 17 in 2022, as per Emirates News Agency.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Mansour said the UAE is a "global host and an efficient platform for the entire media sector because of its integrated digital infrastructure".

It also has a supportive legal and legislative environment, as well as attractive living standards for all nationalities and international companies in the media and cultural industries, as directed by President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he said further, reported Emirates News Agency.

He also said Congress will be "an exceptional platform" for the media sector.

According to the news agency, the event will include a media conference and an exhibition, which will enable various media organisations to discuss partnership and cooperation agreements aimed at developing their messages that will serve humanity and support communities through providing useful and credible content.

The event will be attended by a range of media leaders and global influencers, in addition to academics and students.

The Congress will also discuss several key topics, most notably digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector. It will host specialist sessions covering journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and international influencers.

The event will serve as a platform for international companies interested in engaging in media markets in the Gulf region, the Middle East and North Africa, as per the Emirates News Agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

