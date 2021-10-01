Ugandan woman held for smuggling heroin in K'taka

Bengaluru, Oct 1 A 31-year-old female Ugandan national, who was allegedly found smuggling heroin in her trolley bag, has been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, sources in the immigration department said on Friday.

The immigration authorities have recovered four kilogram of heroin worth Rs 28 crore from the accused woman.

She was allegedly travelling on a medical visa and reached the Bengaluru airport late in the evening on September 28 on the pretext of undergoing surgery in the city.

Based on specific information, the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence nabbed her in the arrival area of the airport. The accused woman had booked a hotel room in the city and an investigation is on to unearth her network.

Sources said the accused travelled from Nairobi in Kenya to the Middle East allegedly carrying drugs and had reached Bengaluru through a Gulf-based airline.

The woman has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to judicial custody.

