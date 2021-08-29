UK: Anti-Taliban protest in London enters 2nd week

The anti-Taliban protest in the UK entered the second week on Sunday after thousands of people took to the streets of central London on August 21 to condemn the takeover of Afghanistan.

Various UK-based Afghan community groups and leaders organised the march, which began from Marble Arch and the protestors walked towards the BBC Headquarters, 10 Downing Street, and the US Embassy, Geo News reported.

The protest was joined by a large number of people of all age groups and they urged the world to make more efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

They also condemned the regional and international powers for creating the current crisis in Afghanistan.

Outside the BBC central office near Oxford Circus, the protestors called on the broadcaster's BBC editorial management to "present the true picture of the Afghan nation" and "stop portraying Taliban and their bloodied rule in a positive light", Geo News reported.

Earlier this week, the protesters turned on national music and unfurled a huge flag of Afghanistan. They carried posters calling for democracy and "immediate action" from the international community to stop the Taliban, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, in Washington, about 1,000 people gathered outside the White House, including Afghans living in the United States, reported NHK World.

Participants held signs that say "Save Afghanistan" or "Save Afghan lives". They urged the administration of President Joe Biden to help as many Afghans as possible flee the country and help protect the rights of Afghan women.

( With inputs from ANI )

