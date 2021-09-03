UK Foreign Secy speaks to Tajik Foreign Minister, discuss how to tackle humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday spoke to Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and discussed how their countries can help maintain stability in the region, and tackle the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

"We are working with regional partners around the clock. I spoke to Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and discussed how our countries can help maintain stability in the region, and tackle the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," Raab tweeted.

On Thursday morning, Raab arrived in Qatar to discuss the Afghanistan situation with Qatar Foreign Minister in Doha.

Raab on Thursday met with the evacuees from Afghanistan who are being hosted by Qatar and said that the UK will continue working with their partners in response to the humanitarian plight and ensure safe passage for those who want to leave the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Qatar has been working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul's airport "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, adding that the Gulf state was also seeking technical assistance from Turkey, Al Jazeera reported.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the last US troops left the country.

Guterres expressed grave concern at what he said was the "deepening humanitarian and economic crisis" in Afghanistan as the country entered what he called "a new phase."

Meanwhile, there are nearly 10 million children in Afghanistan "in desperate need of humanitarian aid", said UNICEF Afghanistan Representative, Herve Ludovic De Lys, adding that these children are deprived of their right to a healthy and protected childhood.

( With inputs from ANI )

