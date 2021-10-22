UK Navy Chief Admiral meets Indian counterpart in Delhi

United Kingdom Navy Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh in Delhi on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the UK Admiral attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in the capital city.

