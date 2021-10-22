UK Navy Chief Admiral meets Indian counterpart in Delhi
By ANI | Published: October 22, 2021 02:40 PM2021-10-22T14:40:06+5:302021-10-22T14:50:03+5:30
United Kingdom Navy Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh in Delhi on Friday.
United Kingdom Navy Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh in Delhi on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the UK Admiral attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in the capital city.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app