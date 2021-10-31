UK pledges 50 million pounds to help those at risk in Afghanistan

The United Kingdom will give 50 million pounds (~68.42 million USD) to help those most at risk under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Talking to Twitter on Sunday, Johnson said he urged the G20 leaders to prioritise the rights of women and girls in all our international development efforts.

"We have a responsibility to help those in Afghanistan most at risk under the Taliban regime, particularly women and girls. The UK will give £50m to that end, and I urge the G20 to prioritise the rights of women and girls in all our international development efforts," he tweeted.

The announcement comes as G20 leaders are meeting in Rome for a summit.

In a statement, UK's Prime Minister's Office said: "Two and a half million Afghans, most of them women and girls, will receive urgent life-saving humanitarian support thanks to £50 million of funding announced by the Prime Minister today."

The funding, which is drawn from the UK's £286 million aid commitment to Afghanistan announced by the Prime Minister in September, will be channelled via UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The funding announced will help the critical need for food, nutrition, shelter and medicine over the winter months in Afghanistan and bolster the UN's wider humanitarian response.

"Protecting women and girls from gender-based violence will also be prioritised," the UK government noted.

Afghanistan is witnessing a humanitarian crisis in wake of the collapse of the democratically elected government and take over by the Taliban. Currently, at least 18 million people or about half of the country's population are affected.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated since the Taliban seized control of the country in August, the UK government noted.

The Taliban seized power in August and recently confirmed that while secondary schools were reopening, only boys would be returning to the classroom. Women teachers in the country are also unable to return to work.

Early this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that countries must unite and act urgently to secure stability in Afghanistan, and a better future for its people.

"Afghanistan is confronting an epic humanitarian crisis and is on the verge of a development catastrophe", the UN chief told a regional conference of the country's neighbours, organized by Iran. He urged countries to speak with one voice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor