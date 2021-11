UK police treating deadly taxi blast as 'terrorist incident'

The UK police on Monday said that it is treating the deadly blast in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday as a "terrorist incident".

Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the explosion outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital involved an improvised explosive device, reported DW News.

He said "enquiries will now continue to seek to understand how the device was built, the motivation for the incident and to understand if anyone else was involved in it.''

However, the motive for the blast outside a hospital remains unclear, reported DW News.

Three people were arrested on Sunday during the investigation into the car explosion in Liverpool.

Earlier in the day, the Merseyside police said that a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

