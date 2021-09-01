UK records another 32,181 coronavirus cases

Another 32,181 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,789,581, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also reported another 50 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,535. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) prepare to make a final decision on a vaccine booster campaign.

Experts will also issue guidance on whether the British government will offer vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds, as some other countries have.

The British government has been preparing for a booster programme expected from next month, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) said such shots should be delayed to raise vaccination rates globally.

Earlier this month, the WHO called for a moratorium on COVID vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between wealthy and poor countries.

However, during a news briefing on Monday, Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said a booster shot is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe.

"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Kluge said.

More than 88 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor