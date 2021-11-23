UK records another 44,917 new coronavirus cases

Britain registered 44,917 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,889,926, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also reported a further 45 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,972, with 8,024 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The latest data came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the COVID situation in Europe is a concern and "you've got to be humble in the face of nature".

Speaking to reporters after his speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference, he noted there is "nothing in the data saying we need to move to Plan B" in Britain.

"The best single thing you can all do is get your booster. When you are called forward to get it, please do so," Johnson said.

Plan B involves advice to work at home and requirements to wear masks in certain scenarios.More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.

More than 26 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

