UK Soldiers cry after Afghan mothers throw their babies over razor wire at Kabul airport

In a heartbreaking incident, desperate Afghan women were seen throwing their babies over the razor wire of the Kabul airport compound. A senior British army official told the reporter how his troops have been crying at night after seeing women throwing their children over the barbed wires, asking the soldiers to catch them on the other side. “It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking the soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire,” narrated the British soldier.

Kabul airport has become a picture of utter desperation ever since the Taliban took control of the Afghanistan capital and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan. New videos from the Kabul airport have emerged showing women crying for help from outside the gates and barbed wires, pleading the troops to let them in. In the video, the women are heard saying, “Help us, the Taliban are coming.”