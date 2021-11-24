Ukraine clinic offering Black Friday discounts on babies, netizens said “What a corrupt/dehumanizing world we live in 2021"

We have heard discounts on shoes, clothes, and on many things but did you hear discounts on babies. Yes, you read it correct Ukrainian clinic is offering discounts on babies isn't it weird.

Ukrainian clinic, BioTexCom Center for Human Reproduction, has posted online, its Black Friday sale that offers discounts on babies.

The clinic's website says: "Hurry up to make your dream of a baby come true!" This clinic is offering three percent off from November 15 to November 26. On the Twitter handle, the clinic wrote "The best Black Friday deal from a fertility clinic! (2021) Hurry up to make your dream of a baby come true!"



This outrage went so viral and people even criticized the clinic for such publicity. People who read BioEdge, a bioethics newsletter that published the offer, said the marketing tool was “dehumanizing.”

“What a corrupt/dehumanizing world we live in 2021,” wrote one reader, Pauline L, from Australia.

One user tweeted" "Today is a good day to tell BioTexCom that there is no difference between surrogacy and exploitation of women."

(translation of the tweet)

Hoy es un buen día para decirles a BioTexCom que no hay diferencia entre subrogación y explotación de mujeres. #ReproductiveExploitation#BabiesSold#BlackFridayhttps://t.co/I0Tfslcc5rpic.twitter.com/siyO1e5GZI — Ray Ashla (@RayAshla) November 21, 2021

While the other user tweeted "I am denouncing this company of slavery and the manufacture and sale of human babies in the wombs of women bought for this: they offer rental discounts for Black Friday! They still have the face of "explaining" that women's rental is not slavery. Help me denounce."

(translation of the tweet)