Ukraine evacuation plane hijacked from Afghanistan, diverted to Iran: Report

A Ukrainian plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians was hijacked by unidentified people who flew it into Iran, Russia's TASS news agency quoted Ukraine's deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin as saying on Tuesday.

"Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," he said, reported TASS.

The minister said that hijackers were armed but further he did not say anything about the plane or Ukraine is in the process to get it back or how the Ukrainian citizens got back from Kabul, onboard of this "practically stolen" plane or another one sent by Kiev, TASS said.

A military transport plane with 83 people on board, including 31 Ukrainians, arrived from Afghanistan to Kiev on Sunday. The presidential office reported that 12 Ukrainian military personnel returned home, while foreign reporters and public figures who requested help were also evacuated. The office also added that around 100 Ukrainians are still expecting evacuating in Afghanistan, according to TASS.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor