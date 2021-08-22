Ukraine, US, Germany to discuss possible termination of gas transit after 2024: Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian, German and American energy ministers will discuss on Monday a possible termination of Russian gas transit via the Eastern European country after 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"The main risks due to the completion of Nord Stream 2 [gas pipeline], among all countries, will be borne by Ukraine. ... Tomorrow, the energy ministers of the United States, Ukraine and Germany will indeed meet ... Green transition in Ukraine requires a lot of money and time, so I want to understand what Ukraine will receive and what our country may lose after the 2024 agreement [with Russia] ends, and who provides concrete guarantees to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kiev. (ANI/Sputnik)

