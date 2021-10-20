Ukrainian GTS operator applies for participation in Nord Stream 2 certification

The Ukrainian Gas Transportation System Operator submitted an application to the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur to participate in the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator, the head of the Ukrainian company Sergiy Makogon said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian GTS Operator has submitted an application to the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur to participate in the certification procedure for Nord Stream 2 AG, the Nord Stream 2 operator. We consistently continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 geopolitical project, which carries risks to the national security of Ukraine, violates the rights and commercial interests of the OGTSU [operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine], destroys the European energy architecture, contradicts the principles of EU energy solidarity and threatens the security of supplies gas to Europe," Makogon said on Facebook.

The commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will strengthen the dominant position of Gazprom, but will not contribute to the diversification of gas supply routes, he said.

"The commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will only strengthen Gazprom's dominant position, but will by no means contribute to the diversification of supply routes. Both Nord Streams are surplus capacities, the purpose of which is to oust the powerful Ukrainian GTS from the energy market as an alternative route for supplying gas to Europe, and concentrate the bulk of transit in the narrow corridor of the Baltic Sea," Makogon added.

Earlier, the Naftogaz of Ukraine also applied for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

