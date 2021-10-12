UN chief calls for injecting liquidity into Afghan economy to prevent its collapse

Urging the international community to inject liquidity into the Afghan economy, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan will not help the crisis-hit country if its economy collapses.

"Humanitarian assistance saves lives. But it will not solve the problem if the economy of Afghanistan collapses. We also need to make sure we do everything we can to prevent the economic collapse of the country," Guterres was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Guterres made these remarks while speaking with journalists in New York. He said that the world needs to find ways to make the economy breathe again.

"This can be done without violating international laws or compromising principles. We must seek ways to create the conditions that would allow Afghan professionals and civil servants to continue working to serve the Afghan population. I urge the world to take action and inject liquidity into the Afghan economy to avoid collapse," the UN chief added.

The UN chief said that the Taliban should deliver on their promises on the issues of women's rights.

"Since their takeover, the Taliban have - at various times - promised Afghan citizens -- including women, children, minority communities, former government employees -- that they would protect their rights," the UN chief recalled.

"I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law," he said.

The UN chief's remarks come amid an escalating humanitarian crisis in the country.

In September alone, more than 3.8 million people received food assistance; 21,000 children and 10,000 women received treatment for acute malnutrition; and 32,000 people received non-food items including blankets and warm clothes for winter, UN News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor