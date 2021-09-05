UN Chief to hold humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13

In response to the growing humanitarian needs in the war-ravaged country, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13.

Taking to Twitter, Guterres said that Afghan children, women and men need support and solidarity from the international community.

"Now more than ever, Afghan children, women & men need support & solidarity from the international community. I will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13 September to advocate for a swift scale-up in funding & full, unimpeded access to those in need," Guterres tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed that Guterres will travel next week to Geneva, Switzerland, to hold a ministerial meeting in response to the growing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.

"As the United Nations continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, the Secretary-General will travel to Geneva to convene on September 13 a high-level ministerial humanitarian meeting to address the growing needs in the country," Sputnik quoted Dujarric as saying.

The spokesperson also said the conference will advocate for a swift "scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need."

Secretary-General Guterres, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed his deep concern about the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of a total collapse in basic services.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending one of its longest wars. In a matter of few weeks, US and Coalition forces evacuated more than 123,000 civilians out of Afghanistan and slightly more than 6,000 of them were US citizens.

