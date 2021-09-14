UN chief urges world leaders to join Food Systems Summit on September 23

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged world leaders to join the Food Systems Summit to be held on September 23 with ambitious commitments.

"As leaders prepare for the historic Food Systems Summit on September 23, I urge everyone to come with ambitious commitments to feed hope for a better future. It is our moral imperative to keep our promise to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030," he said in a statement ahead of the summit, which is to be held during the high-level week of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The international community has a vital opportunity to help advance the vision of the 2030 Agenda by transforming how we produce, process and consume food," said Guterres. "A well-functioning food system can help prevent conflict, protect the environment and provide health and livelihoods for all. In food, there is hope."

Over the past 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic physically pushed people apart, the Food Systems Summit will bring them together through a remarkable process of global engagement. They are united around the simple idea that food can help accelerate actions and bring in solutions to achieve all of the SDGs and recover better from COVID-19, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor