UN mission chief urges Sudanese parties to reach consensus

The head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (SRSG) for Sudan urged on Tuesday all the Sudanese parties to reach consensus and work together to accomplish the tasks of the transitional period in the country.

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan met Perthes at the presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday, said the sovereign council in a statement.

"Progress on the transitional track necessitates cooperation and dialogue among all parties and components, including the military and civilian components and the armed struggle movements, to achieve the tasks of the transitional period in the country," Perthes was quoted as saying in the statement.

The UN official further commended the great progress achieved in Sudan during the past two years.

He pointed to the tangible progress on the transitional track towards democracy, peace, stability and justice, expressing hope that this consensus, which led to this progress, would not be lost.

Perthes went on to say that the UN office in Sudan aims to assist the Sudanese people and all the components to achieve the political transition, support the peace talks, implement the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan, and work to build and consolidate the pillars of peace in the war-affected areas.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on Sept. 21, the differences between the military and civilian partners in the transitional government have further escalated.

Sudan is ruled amid a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian elements, established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor