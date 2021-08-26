UN Secretary-General calls on international community to help earthquake-hit Haiti

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to provide Haiti hit by the earthquake with the necessary assistance.

"We're fully committed to continuing working alongside the people of Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country this month. I urge the international community to support our efforts & help build a better future for the people of Haiti," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On August 14, a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake swept Haiti, with the death toll topping 2,200 people. Over 12,000 people sustained injuries of different degrees of severity.

Many countries, including the United States, EU members, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela have already sent humanitarian missions to Haiti, but up to 650,000 Haitians still require emergency assistance, according to the country's authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor