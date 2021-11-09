UN Security Council condemns drone attack against Iraq Prime Minister

The UN Security Council has issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack targeting the Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa-al-Kadhimi.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the 7 November 2021 assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi," the statement said on Monday.

The UN Security Council also said it was relieved that al-Kadhimi had not sustained any injuries in the attack, adding that its members reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity of Iraq.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the statement said and called for holding those involved in the attack accountable.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement said.

On Sunday, media reported that al-Kadhimi's house came under a drone rocket attack and three security guards were injured.

Al-Kadhimi issued a statement via social media saying that he was fine and called on everyone to exercise restraint and maintain calm. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

