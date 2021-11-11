UN Security Council reiterates concern over Myanmar situation, call for military restraint

The UN Security Council issued a statement in which it reiterated the members' concern over the situation in Myanmar following the military coup in February and again urged the country's military authorities to exercise restraint.

"The Members of the Security Council... reiterated their deep concern at developments in Myanmar following the declaration of the state of emergency imposed on 1 February and their call on the military to exercise utmost restraint," the statement said on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council also reaffirmed its support for the cessation of violence and a democratic transition in Myanmar, the release said.

In addition, the UN Security Council emphasized its support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy and said looks forward to his visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties and mediate a dialogue process and the provision of humanitarian assistance. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

