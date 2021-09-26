UN special envoy meets Hamid Karzai, discusses humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday and discussed the ongoing situation in the country.

The UN representative stressed the need to get humanitarian aid for the Afghan people.

During the meeting, Lyons highlighted that an inclusive government that can work with regions and the wider world would much improve development prospects.

"@DeborahLyonsUN and former President @KarzaiH today discussed the situation in Afghanistan. The envoy stressed UN work to get humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. She also highlighted that an inclusive government that can work with region and wider world would much improve development prospects," said the official account of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned that Afghanistan's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.

He made the remark after completing a high-level mission to Kabul where we met with senior members of the Taliban leadership, UN partners, health care workers and patients, and WHO staff.

This came as the UN's top humanitarian official, Martin Griffiths, announced the release of USD 45 million from an emergency fund to support the healthcare system in the troubled country.

"Allowing Afghanistan's healthcare delivery system to fall apart would be disastrous," said Griffiths. "People across the country would be denied access to primary healthcare such as emergency caesarean sections and trauma care."

After completing his visit, the WHO chief said that international funding cuts had forced health providers to decide "who to save and who to let die".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor