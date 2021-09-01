UN will continue to provide medical, humanitarian goods to Afghanistan

As United States forces have left Afghanistan, United Nations will continue to provide medical and humanitarian goods to the country, said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday.

The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

"United Nations agencies will stay in Afghanistan and continue to provide medical and humanitarian goods there even after the last foreign troops left the country after almost 20 years of occupation," Sputnik reported citing Dujarric as saying.

"Today, while the armies have left, the UN is committed to staying in the country," Dujarric said.

"Operations to provide medical and humanitarian goods, as well as support and other materials, are continuing," Sputnik quoted Dujarric as saying.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken terms it a beginning of a new chapter of American engagement with Afghanistan.

"It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over," he tweeted.

Blinken has announced that the US has suspended diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred "our operations to Doha, Qatar."

"For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan," he said.

He also assured that the United States will continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

As US troops leave Afghanistan, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution for creating a "safe passage" zone for people seeking to leave Afghanistan from Kabul's airport after the US withdrawal from the country.

The Council is relying on the Taliban to secure a safe passage out for Afghans and foreign nationals seeking to leave the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor