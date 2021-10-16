Uncertainly, confusion in Pakistan over appointment of ISI chief

As reports of the impasse between the civil and military leadership over the appointment of Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has refused to die down, Pakistan is witnessing uncertainly and confusion, the past few days regarding one single appointment.

An editorial published in The News International stated that this matter seems to have consumed the country's media, politics and government.

"As a recap, we were told that a notification had been issued. Then came news that it had not. Then we were told that all was well, and a 'new' notification was to be issued, that the 'one page' we have heard so much about was intact and stainless, and that the PM was in the process of deciding on the individual to be appointed, and now we learn that there may be interviews before a final decision is made."

The News pointed out that this issue has come to the forefront at a time when the country is facing not just external challenges including the Afghanistan situation, FATF and IMF.

While slamming the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan government, the article described the whole situation as "somewhat farcical" due to the immense uncertainty and very obvious confusion.

This comes after Pakistan PM is reportedly setting new precedence by himself taking interviews of candidates for top public offices and in the latest such instance is likely to meet probable's to appoint the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general, one of the most powerful offices in the country.

Presiding over a hurriedly called meeting of the parliamentary committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at Parliament House, the prime minister assured the worried party leaders that the issue of appointment of new ISI chief had been amicably settled by him and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and that the government would complete its five-year term, according to Dawn.

Fawad Chaudhry, Information Minister, after completion of the meeting, said that the notification regarding the appointment of the new chief of the country's premier spy agency would be issued in two to three days.

Denying that Imran Khan would take interviews of the probable candidates (ISI chief candidates), he said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan will just meet all candidates (for the slot of ISI DG)", according to Dawn.

So far, in the history of Pakistan, no such interviews were taken over appointing the ISI chief.

Earlier, Imran Khan had received a summary carrying names of candidates for one of the most powerful positions in the country amid "differences" with his Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa on the issue of appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General.

Earlier, Faiz Hameed was removed as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence and appointed as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

